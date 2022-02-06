Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 57.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 62.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,840,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $3,075,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of SRC opened at $45.37 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

