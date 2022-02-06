Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 32 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $96,000.

MDY opened at $478.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $438.81 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.76 and a 200-day moving average of $500.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

