Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

BEN stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

