Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires 3,040 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.