Engine NO. 1 LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 307.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.