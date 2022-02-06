Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

