Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.00%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.