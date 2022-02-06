Brokerages Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,308 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 894,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 658,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,484,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,645,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after buying an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
