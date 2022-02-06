Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Price Target at $68.75

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cabot by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 62,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.