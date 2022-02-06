First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.03 and last traded at $69.73. Approximately 20,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 21,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.