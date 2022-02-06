PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Shares Down 0.6%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 8,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 59,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)
