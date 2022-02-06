Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Shares Up 2.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $37.96. 34,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 36,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.