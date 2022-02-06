MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 1.6%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 40,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 71,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.
