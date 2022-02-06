2,079 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.