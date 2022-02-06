Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,804,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,712,000 after purchasing an additional 442,715 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

