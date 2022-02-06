Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 170.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

