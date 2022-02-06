Natixis Acquires New Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 354,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,443,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.18% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

TPX stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

