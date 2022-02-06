Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $31.77 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of United Rentals worth $31,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

NYSE URI opened at $312.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $261.00 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.