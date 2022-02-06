Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,386 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Cognex worth $30,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 186,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

