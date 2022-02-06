Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.67 and its 200-day moving average is $250.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $272.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.