Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 78,713 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,090 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 78,713 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Xilinx worth $33,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $209.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

