GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.21 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.19 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

