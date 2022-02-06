Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.