KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

