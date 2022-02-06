Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 310 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.90 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

