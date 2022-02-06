Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,239 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $44,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 111,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,155,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,011,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.