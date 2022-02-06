Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.35% of Dorman Products worth $40,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Dorman Products Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.