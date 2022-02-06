Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.35% of Dorman Products worth $40,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $91.53 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

