Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lowered by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.05.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $622.96 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $626.73 and a 200-day moving average of $621.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

