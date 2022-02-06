Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $9.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

