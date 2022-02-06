Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

DVAX opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

