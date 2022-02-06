Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Position Lowered by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,127,492 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NYSE DB opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

