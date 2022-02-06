Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Position Lowered by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,127,492 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.
NYSE DB opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $15.89.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
