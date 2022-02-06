Brokerages Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) PT at $53.02

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:FR opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.93.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

