Ossiam Invests $4.32 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ossiam purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 349,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.