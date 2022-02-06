$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.06. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

PEGA opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -337.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

