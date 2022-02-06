Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.57 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $19.57 billion and $440.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00301942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001905 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

