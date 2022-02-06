Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,352 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,495,000 after purchasing an additional 262,437 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5,237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $70,628,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,065,545 shares of company stock valued at $808,909,798. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

