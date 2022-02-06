Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,540,000. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

