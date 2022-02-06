The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.