Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.25-$16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.33 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.81.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 12 month low of $212.56 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

