Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,414 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,186,000 after buying an additional 487,580 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

