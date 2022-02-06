3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $160.73 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $160.10 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

