Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Shares Up 13.3%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS)’s stock price was up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 53,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

About Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

