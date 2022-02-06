Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading Up 4.1%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 3,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

About Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

