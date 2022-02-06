Tompkins Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

