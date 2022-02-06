Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend by 77.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $16.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

NYSE NMM opened at $30.54 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

