BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
