BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 71.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

