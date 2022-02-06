Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $85.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 940.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 825,536 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

