Analysts Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target at $8.96

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Natixis purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $1.80 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

