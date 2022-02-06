Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT at $24.77

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,732,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,531,000.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

