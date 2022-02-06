Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Schneider National updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 over the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

